UPDATE 1-Advance Auto Parts to buy General Parts in $2.04 bln deal

Oct 16 Advance Auto Parts Inc said it
would buy General Parts International Inc in a deal that values
the closely held company at $2.04 billion, creating the largest
automotive after-market parts provider in North America.
The combination of Advance Auto Parts and General Parts
would create a company with $9.2 billion in annual sales, just
above those of the current biggest player, AutoZone Inc.
AutoZone reported adjusted sales of about $9.0 billion for the
year ended Aug. 31.
Advance Auto sells products such as batteries, air
fresheners and engine parts across 4,000 locations to
individuals and commercial buyers.
General Parts operates under the Carquest and Worldpac
brands.