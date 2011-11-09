UPDATE 1-Advance Auto Parts Q3 EPS beats, sees strong FY profit

* Q3 EPS $1.41 vs est $1.18

* Q3 rev $1.46 bln in line with est

* Sees FY EPS $4.90 to $4.95 vs est $4.69

* Shares up 4 pct after market

Nov 9 U.S. auto parts retail chain Advance Auto Parts Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by higher same-store sales and new store openings, and forecast full-year earnings above analysts' estimates.

The company said it expects full-year profit of $4.90-$4.95 per share, compared with average analysts' expectations of $4.69, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, net income was $105.5 million, or $1.41 a share, compared with $87.6 million, or $1.03 a share a year ago.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.46 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.18 a share, before special items, on revenue of $1.46 billion.

Shares of the Roanoke, Virginia-based company were up 4 percent at $69.25 in extended trade. They closed at $66.37 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

They have gained about 32 percent in value since Aug. 10 when the company posted a strong second quarter. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)