UPDATE 2-Advance Auto profit misses as margins shrink, shares fall

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q1 EPS $1.79 vs est $1.81
* Q1 sales $2 billion
* Sees FY 2012 EPS $5.55-$5.75
* Shares fall 18 pct
May 17 U.S. auto parts retail chain Advance Auto Parts Inc reported a quarterly profit that missed analysts' estimates, as h i gher supply chain costs hurt margins, sending its shares down 18 percent.
The company, which warned that sales trends in the second quarter remain challenging, said it expects annual comparable store sales to be in the low single digits for 2012. It also kept its full-year profit forecast of $5.55 to $5.75 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $5.97 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which sells parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items, also said it would repurchase $500 million of its stock. The new plan replaces the $300 million share buyback program authorized in August 2011.
Advance Auto Parts' first-quarter net income rose to $133.5 million, or $1.79 per share, from $109.6 million, or $1.35 per share, a year ago.
Sales increased 3.1 percent to $2 billion, helped by a 2.1 percent rise in comparable store sales.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.81 per share on sales of $2 billion.
Advance Auto Parts shares fell to a low of $67.22 in early morning trade on Thursday, making it the biggest percentage loser on the New York Stock Exchange.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.