版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 14日 星期三 13:39 BJT

BRIEF-ADB Holdings says going private successful, 90 pct threshold crossed

Jan 14 Advanced Digital Broadcast Holdings SA :

* Says going private of ADB Holdings successful - 90 pct threshold crossed

* Says ADB Holdings and 4T S.A., published a combined offer to take ADB Holdings S.A. private

* Combined offer consisted of a public tender offer for all shares of ADB Holdings S.A. presented by 4T S.A., and a repurchase offer for a maximum of 10 pct of all shares of ADB Holdings S.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐