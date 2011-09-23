UPDATE 1-Advanced Analogic, Skyworks head to arbitration

* Advanced Analogic seeks to force Skyworks deal closing

* Seeks declaration that Skyworks breached merger deal

* Filing an early test of new Delaware arbitration system

Sept 23 Advanced Analogic Technologies Inc AATI.O took legal action on Friday to force Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS.O) to close its proposed acquisition.

Santa Clara, California-based Advanced Analogic said it filed a petition under a recently launched arbitration system that is part of Delaware's Chancery Court.

Woburn, Massachusetts-based Skyworks agreed to buy its smaller rival in May for $258.6 million in cash and stock to expand its portfolio of analog chips for battery chargers and LED drivers used in consumer electronics. [ID:nL3E7GQ3J7]

Advanced Analogic said in a statement on Friday it was seeking a declaration that Skyworks breached its merger obligations. It was also seeking a ruling that there was no occurrence of a "material adverse effect," which can scupper agreed deal terms.

Earlier this week, Skyworks accused Advanced Analogic of breaking the merger agreement and said Advanced Analogic had 10 days to address the merger breach.

It said the breach related to access to senior executives and financial information.

Petitions for arbitration in Chancery Court are filed under seal.

The court adopted arbitration proceedings last year as a way to quickly resolve large business disputes. The hearings are held before one of the courts judges or masters and proceedings are closed.

Delaware court staff said it was the fourth such petition since the system was created last year.

Advanced Analogic said it would not be commenting further on the proceedings.

Skyworks did not immediately return a call for comment.

Advanced Analogic shares closed up 2.7 percent at $4.16 on Nasdaq, while Skyworks shares ended up 3 percent at $20.91. (Reporting by Tom Hals; editing by Andre Grenon)