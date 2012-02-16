UPDATE 1-Advance Auto Parts 4th-qtr beats; shares up

* Q4 adj EPS $0.90 vs est $0.75
* Q4 rev up 5 pct
* Shares up 5 pct in premarket trade
Feb 16 U.S. auto parts retail chain
Advance Auto Parts Inc posted quarterly results above
analysts' expectations, helped by higher same-store sales and
new store openings.
The company said it expects full-year profit of $5.55-$5.75
per share. Analysts on average were expecting $5.64 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, net income was $66.4 million, or 90
cents a share, compared with $48.1 million, or 57 cents a share,
a year ago.
Revenue rose about 5 percent to $1.33 billion, helped partly
by a comparable store sales gain of 2.9 percent.
Analysts had expected earnings of 75 cents a share, before
special items, on revenue of $1.32 billion.
Shares of the Roanoke, Virginia-based company were up 5
percent at $83.15 in trading before the bell. They closed at
$79.40 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.