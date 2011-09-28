UPDATE 1-Advanced Energy to restructure operations, cut jobs

Sept 28 Advanced Energy Industries Inc ,
which makes and sells industrial power conversion products, said
it planned to cut jobs and take a related charge of $2.5-$3.5
million in the third quarter.
"Although we have yet to close the quarter, at this point we
expect to be at or slightly below the low end of our earnings
guidance," the company said in a statement.
The job cuts, primarily in the thin-films business, would
result in annual saving of about $6 million, the company said.
Advanced Energy also said it will close facilities and
relocate certain functions to cut costs.
The company sees further charges of $8 to $12 million for
space consolidation, and another $1 million in additional
severance costs.
Shares of the Fort Collins, Colorado-based company closed at
$9.19 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
