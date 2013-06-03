版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 3日 星期一 18:47 BJT

BRIEF-Advanced Medical Solutions gets FDA nod for 2-octyl cyanoacrylate tissue adhesive

LONDON, June 3 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC : * FDA approval * Has received clearance from FDA to market a newly developed 2-octyl cyanoacrylate topical skin adhesive in the US.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐