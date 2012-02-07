UPDATE 1-AMD's head of sales leaves company

UPDATE 1-Toshiba seeking $8.8 bln for majority stake in chip unit -source
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
Feb 7 Struggling PC chipmaker Advanced Mico Devices Inc said senior vice president and chief sales officer Emilio Ghilardi was leaving the company with immediate effect.
AMD's chief executive, Rory Read, who took over in August, will serve as interim sales chief while the company looks for a replacement, AMD said in a statement on Tuesday.
AMD did not give a reason for Ghilardi's departure.
Read has promised to get AMD ready to fight in a quick-changing computer industry.
The company has long struggled to keep up with bigger rival Intel Corp in the market for powerful PC processors.
Both now face challenges from mobile-oriented companies such as Qualcomm Inc that are planning to make low-end PC and server chips using power-efficient technology from Britain's ARM Holdings Plc.
AMD shares closed up 3 percent at $7.13 on Tuesday.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
MELBOURNE, Feb 21 London copper held its ground on Tuesday, near its highest in a week, supported by supply concerns amid industrial action in Chile and an Indonesian export permit dispute.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million