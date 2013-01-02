UPDATE 1-Chipmaker AMD names new chief financial officer

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 2 Advanced Micro Devices said on Wednesday it promoted senior executive Devinder Kumar to chief financial officer after the struggling PC chipmaker announced in September its previous CFO was leaving.
Kumar, a 28-year AMD veteran, had been standing in as CFO since AMD announced the departure of Thomas Siefert, who was liked by many on Wall Street.
Since 2001, Kumar was corporate controller at AMD, which like other PC-related companies has been hit by a slump in demand as smartphones and tablets grow in popularity.
AMD, one of Silicon Valley's oldest chipmakers, has been laying off engineers while looking for new markets for its chips as it faces dwindling cash reserves.
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Verizon Communications Inc is considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's $1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.
* Expects to drill two exploration wells on shallow water block during 2018 timeframe