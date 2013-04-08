版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 9日 星期二 03:32 BJT

BRIEF-AMD jumps in afternoon trading, up 13 percent

NEW YORK, April 8 Advanced Micro Devices Inc : * Shares jump in afternoon trading, up 13 percent
