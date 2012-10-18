版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五

BRIEF-AMD shares up 1.9 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Oct 18 Advanced Micro Devices Inc : * Shares were up 1.9 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

