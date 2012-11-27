版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 28日 星期三 06:24 BJT

BRIEF-AMD selling Austin campus to raise cash -spokesman

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 27 Advanced Micro Devices Inc : * Selling Austin, Texas campus, to lease back, in order to raise cash -

spokesman * Expects to raise $150 million to $200 million from campus sale - spokesman

