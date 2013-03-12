版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 12日 星期二 21:27 BJT

AMD to sell and lease back Austin, Texas, campus to raise cash

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12 Advanced Micro Devices Inc agreed to sell and lease back its campus in Austin, Texas, to raise $164 million in cash and fund its chipmaking business as it diversifies beyond the struggling PC industry into new markets.

AMD said that following the sale of its "Lone Star Campus" to an affiliate of Spear Street Capital, it would enter into a 12-year lease to continue its operations there.

The sale of the campus comes as the company and its larger rival, Intel Corp, struggle with slowing personal computer sales.

AMD said it expected its first-quarter results to include proceeds of the deal and a special charge of about $50 million for the difference between the sale proceeds and the carry value of the property.

With the growing popularity of Apple Inc's iPad and other tablets sapping demand for PCs, AMD, one of Silicon Valley's oldest chipmakers, has laid off engineers while looking for new markets for its products.

AMD sold and leased back its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California, in 1998.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐