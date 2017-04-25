Tyson Foods to buy AdvancePierre for $3.2 bln

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Tyson Foods Inc, the No. 1 U.S. meat processor, said on Tuesday it would buy packaged sandwich supplier AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc for about $3.2 billion in cash.
Tyson's offer of $40.25 per share is a 9.8 percent premium to AdvancePierre's Monday close.
The deal, which has an enterprise value of about $4.2 billion, includes $1.1 billion of AdvancePierre debt. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.