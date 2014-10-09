Advantage Partners hires Citi to sell Guam telecom firm -sources

HONG KONG Oct 9 Japanese private equity firm Advantage Partners is looking to sell its controlling stake in Pacific island Guam's telecom and pay-television company Teleguam Holdings LLC (GTA), people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Advantage has hired Citigroup to find buyers for the stake in GTA, which could fetch over $300 million, the people added. Advantage acquired the stake for an unspecified sum in 2010.

The people with knowledge of the matter could not be named as details of the plans were not public.

GTA, which was privatised by the Guam government in 2005, provides wireless, fixed-line, broadband and pay-television services.

Advantage, Citi and GTA all declined to comment. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Denny Thomas and Kenneth Maxwell)