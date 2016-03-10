Opera becomes first big browser maker with built-in ad-blocker

| FRANKFURT, March 10
FRANKFURT, March 10 Opera, the
pioneering Web browser developer, is introducing a new version
of its desktop computer browser that incorporates ad-blocking
features directly into the browser, promising faster
page-loading times.
Faster loading Web pages, increased privacy and security and
a less intrusive web browsing experience are behind the growing
demand for ad-blockers. However, their growing popularity is
cutting into the growth of online advertising sales.
"Ad-blocking technology is an opportunity and a wake-up call
to the advertising industry to pay attention to what consumers
are actually saying," an Opera spokeswoman said.
Opera has a history of introducing innovations that later
become common in major browsers such as tabbed browsing and
pop-up blocking, which helped users control an earlier
generation of in-your-face ads and malware disguised as
advertising.
The Norwegian company introduced its first computer web
browser in 1995. With the rise of the smartphone, it shifted to
focus on the mobile browser and advertising market, where it now
derives the lion's share of its revenue.
Opera said on Thursday it was introducing a version of its
browser aimed at software developers and early adopters, but
will eventually offer the feature in future browsers for both
computers and phones.
The Oslo-based firm ranks a distant fifth behind more
mainstream desktop computers browsers from Microsoft,
Google, Firefox and Apple. The company counts
60 million active monthly desktop users worldwide.
The spokeswoman said Opera saw no contradiction in the fact
it relies on advertising for a big chunk of its revenue while
introducing ad-blocking control features in its products. Demand
for ad-blocking would abate when less disruptive and more
relevant and engaging advertising becomes the norm.
(Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)