UPDATE 1-Opera becomes first big browser maker with built-in ad-blocker

* Desktop browser with ad-blocker is prelude to mobile
versions
* Opera has history of innovations major browsers later
follow
* Company sees no impact on its mostly mobile ad-driven
business
(Adds product and company details and ad-blocker market impact)
By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, March 10 Norwegian company Opera
is introducing a new version of its desktop computer
browser that promises to load web pages faster by incorporating
ad-blocking, a move that makes reining in advertising a basic
feature instead of an afterthought.
Faster loading, increased privacy and security and a desire
for fewer distractions are behind the growing demand for
ad-blockers.
However, their popularity is cutting into the growth of
online marketing for site publishers and corporate brands, who
rely on reaching web and mobile users to pay for their content
rather than restricting access to paid subscribers.
Opera has a history of introducing innovations that later
become common in major browsers such as tabbed browsing and
pop-up blocking, which helped users control an earlier
generation of in-your-face ads and malware disguised as
advertising.
"Ad-blocking technology is an opportunity and a wake-up call
to the advertising industry to pay attention to what consumers
are actually saying," an Opera spokeswoman said.
Opera said it can cut page-loading times by as much as 90
percent by eliminating the complex dance that occurs behind the
scenes in a user's browser as various third-party ad networks
deliver promotional messages to users.
The Norwegian company, which has agreed to a takeover by a
group of Chinese firms led by Beijing Kunlun Tech in
a cash deal valued at $1.23 billion, introduced its first
computer web browser in 1995.
With the rise of the smartphone, it shifted to focus on the
mobile browser and advertising market, where it now derives most
of its revenue and counts 281 million users.
Opera said on Thursday it was introducing a version of its
browser aimed at software developers and early adopters, but
will eventually offer the feature for both computers and phones.
The Oslo-based firm ranks a distant fifth behind more
mainstream desktop computers browsers from Microsoft,
Google, Firefox and Apple. The company counts
60 million active monthly desktop users worldwide.
Opera sees no contradiction in the fact that it relies on
advertising for a big chunk of its own revenue but is
introducing ad-blocking control features in its products. Demand
for ad-blocking should abate when messages became less
disruptive and more relevant, an Opera spokeswoman said.
Because it is building the features directly into its
browser, page delivery times are 40 percent faster than existing
ad-blocker plug-ins, or browser extensions, it said. Top plug-in
providers include AdBlock, AdMuncher and Ghostery that run on
top of existing browsers.
A study published by PageFair and Adobe estimated online ad
revenue lost to blockers in 2015 would amount to $21.8 billion
and those losses could almost double to $41.4 billion in 2016.
Ad-placement firm Carat forecasts global digital and mobile
advertising will near $150 billion this year.
(Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Keith Weir)