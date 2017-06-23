WPP, Publicis criticise size and scope of ad conference in Cannes

| CANNES, France, June 23
CANNES, France, June 23 WPP and Publicis
said on Friday the world's biggest annual advertising
industry conference in Cannes had become costly, too scattered
and should return to its roots of solely promoting agencies'
creativity.
The criticism highlights the frustration of the world's
number one and number three advertising groups as deep-pocketed
tech giants such as Facebook and Alphabet's
Google have been taking a greater part in the event, first held
in 1954 to exhibit advertising films.
"Cannes has to change," WPP's chief executive Martin Sorrell
told Reuters.
"If we would be starting the concept again today, what would
we do differently?" he added, saying he would prefer it if the
conference took place in another city and at another time.
WPP's boss floated the idea that his group could consider
not participating in the festival, following the stir caused by
his counterpart at Publicis, Arthur Sadoun, who decided to skip
the event altogether next year to focus on the development of a
collaborative internal network, dubbed "Marcel".
"...We're shifting our promotional budget to reinvest in our
people and the future of our company," Sadoun said in the memo,
sent to the group's 80,000 employees on Thursday.
"So, we are taking a pause from awards shows, festivals and
industry events for 365 days," he added.
His predecessor, Maurice Levy, now chairman, pointed to the
high costs of the Cannes event, which he says is now more
focused on networking and business than on agencies' products.
"There are many excesses and a lot of spending," Levy told
Reuters. "(This trend) is dominated by tech companies at a time
when we are being asked to be more frugal by advertisers."
In response to the criticism, event organizer Ascential
said in a statement it would create an advisory
committee to "help shape the future of the festival and ensure
it continues to respond to the needs of the industry".
(Editing by David Evans)