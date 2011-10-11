US FTC weakens proposals for food ads to children

* Principles drop affected age to 11 and under
* Characters such as Ronald McDonald get reprieve
* Ads to general audiences exempted
* Ads to children 2 to 11 broadly limited
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 A government regulator that
is part of a working group concerned about junk food ads to
children will announce on Wednesday it is backing off of some
proposals for voluntary marketing principles.
An interagency working group, made up of the Federal Trade
Commission, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food
and Drug Administration, and the U.S. Department of
Agriculture, said in April companies should voluntarily end all
food advertising to children unless they were for healthy
choices, such as whole grains, fresh fruits or vegetables.
Under the original proposal, salty, fatty or very sweet
foods or foods with trans fats would no longer be advertised to
children, defined as age 17 or under.
But David Vladeck, head of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer
Protection, is expected to testify to a congressional committee
on Wednesday that the working group made major changes in its
proposals.
First, it lowered the age of the affected children to 11 or
under.
"FTC staff has determined that, with the exception of
certain in-school marketing activities, it is not necessary to
encompass adolescents ages 12 to 17 within the scope of the
covered marketing," according to Vladeck's written testimony.
The testimony was posted on the House Energy and Commerce
Committee website.
In the testimony, the FTC excluded advertising aimed at a
general audience and advertising that was part of charitable or
community events.
It also said it would not recommend banning clowns and
cartoon characters -- think Ronald McDonald and SpongeBob
SquarePants -- used to advertise unhealthy foods.
Advertisers, who had been lobbying hard on the issue, were
pleased with the changes, but said the fight was not over.
"I think the best thing that they can do is to withdraw the
proposal and endorse the (industry-supported) Children's Food
and Beverage Advertising Initiative," said Dan Jaffe, vice
president of the Association of National Advertisers.
The effort sets voluntary standards such as barring added
sugars in juices and limiting flavored milk to 24 grams of
sugar. It includes companies such as McDonalds Inc's (MCD.N),
General Mills Inc (GIS.N) and PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N).
"We believe that the food, beverage, restaurant and
advertising community has done far more, unfortunately, than
any other segment of society in regard to obesity problems," he
said. "We don't see why the government really needs to step
into this area."
Margo Wootan, director of nutrition policy at the Center
for Science in the Public Interest, said she was concerned
Congress, which has oversight over the agencies, would press
for the advertising principles to be scrapped.
"The thing that worries me the most is that the congress is
not asking for little tweaks to the standards ... they're
asking the agencies to kill the whole thing," she said. "The
overwhelming majority of advertising to kids is for unhealthy
food, about 80 percent."
A background memo prepared for the U.S. House of
Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee indicated some
hostility to the proposed limits. Lawmakers sent a letter to
the agencies in September asking questions such as what
evidence is there that junk food advertisements are linked
obesity and what would the proposal cost, in terms of ad
revenues and jobs?
The Obama administration, with its goal of containing
healthcare costs, has emphasized children's health. First Lady
Michelle Obama's "Let's Move" campaign has pushed children to
eat better and exercise more.
Concern about obesity rates prompted the campaign. About 17
percent of U.S. children aged 2-19 are obese, according to data
on the CDC website. Nearly one in three U.S. children are
overweight.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Lisa Baertlein; editing by
Andre Grenon)