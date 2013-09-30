Global adspend growth to stabilise in 2013-Zenith

LONDON, Sept 30 Spending on global advertising
will grow 3.5 percent this year, even without the kind of boost
seen in 2012 from big events like the Olympics and the U.S.
election, indicating that the market is stabilising, a forecast
said on Monday.
ZenithOptimedia said its growth forecast was unchanged from
June, making it the first time since the second quarter of 2012
it has not downgraded its forecast.
"The stability of global adspend growth this year - a year
without big events like the Olympics and U.S. elections - shows
that the advertising recovery is on track, promising even
stronger growth in 2014 and 2015," said Steve King, chief
executive of ZenithOptimedia, the forecasting unit of Publicis
Groupe, the world's third-biggest advertising group by
sales after WPP and Omnicom.
Zenith said the increasing popularity of mobile phones for
advertising was helping to grow the overall market, with mobile
ad spend forecast to account for 37 percent of all growth this
year.
Zenith said the overall improvement underlined the stability
it was now seeing in the global advertising market.
"Expectations for this year have finally levelled after a
long period of slow erosion by bad economic news," it said.
The group expects growth to climb to 5.1 percent in 2014 and
to 5.9 percent in 2015, as the wider European economy recovers.
In the Eurozone ad market, it forecasts a decline of 4.3
percent for 2013 followed by 0.7 percent growth in 2014 and 1.9
percent growth in 2015.
It increased the forecast for adspend growth in emerging
markets this year to 7.6 percent from 7 percent it forecast in
June.
Ad agencies Publicis and Omnicom have announced plans to
merge.