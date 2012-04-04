COMPLY: Undercover operation shows broker advice missteps

* Advisers often reinforced bad investment ideas
* Recommended pricier options to clients in low-fee funds
* Study sees disconnect between advice and broker commission
By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings
April 4 People make a lot of dumb investing
mistakes. And they should not expect financial advisers to
correct them.
That is one finding from two studies that used actors posing
as middle- and upper-middle-class Americans looking for
financial advice. Their experiences should set off alarm bells
for investors and the compliance officers who monitor adviser
behavior.
The undercover visits - nearly 800 in total made in 2008 and
again in 2011 - are detailed in a study recently published by
the National Bureau of Economic Research and another to be
released by June. Researchers wanted to know if advisers tried
to correct investors if they were going down a high-risk road,
such as concentrating their money in a hot sector or their
employer's stock.
The result? The study found advisers often reinforced
harmful investor behavior when it was in their best interest to
do so.
For instance, actors who pretended that their investments
were concentrated in the latest hot industry should have been
told to diversify their holdings. Instead many advisers who work
on commission - often called brokers - supported the
trend-chasing strategy. One reason: brokers can turn over a
concentrated portfolio frequently as one hot idea fades and
another catches fire, the study said.
Most of the advisers studied were paid commissions generated
from products they sold.
When fees were mentioned, advisers downplayed them, the
study revealed. For example, an adviser might say "this fund has
a 2 percent fee but that is not much above industry average."
That is at least double what an investor should be paying, even
for an actively managed fund, said Jeff Tjornehoj, a senior
research analyst with Lipper who was not involved in the study.
Actors who said they were invested in low-fee, diversified
index funds were frequently told to move into more expensive
actively managed funds that would earn the broker a larger
commission.
Meanwhile, advisers were significantly more likely to steer
someone toward low-cost index funds only when actors said they
had all of their money in cash.
While actively managed funds could be a sound move for some
clients, said Sophie Schmitt, a senior analyst with the research
firm Aite Group, the study authors operated from the premise
that the returns on actively managed funds are almost always
worse for clients after taking the higher fees into account. The
study did not name the firms the actors visited.
Brokers also made other, more basic missteps. Actors were
not regularly asked questions about their income, occupation and
marital status - all factors that impact how much risk a client
should take.
There is no suggestion that the advisers the actors visited
did anything illegal. But the results revealed a mismatch
between the financial advice clients need and what they end up
with - financial products that may not be the best fit but
generate a healthy commission for the adviser, said Antoinette
Schoar, a co-author of the study and professor of finance at
MIT's Sloan School of Management.
The first study, originally released as a working paper in
2010, was based on 284 client meetings in 2008 with retail
financial advisers who worked in banks, independent brokerages
and investment advisory firms. The results of 500 additional
undercover meetings conducted in 2011 will be released by June.
Schoar said the results of those visits closely mirror the 2008
results.
The actors visited advisers in the Boston and New York
areas pretending to have savings of either $45,000 to $55,000 or
of $95,000 to $105,000. The actors were given scripts and were
trained on financial literacy - then tested on their knowledge -
before meeting with advisers. Actors took notes on information
given to them by advisers and then had 24 hours after the
meeting to complete the study's online questionnaire about the
visit.
COMPLIANCE NEEDS
In contrast to fee-based advisers, who charge clients based
on the amount of money they manage and are required to put the
clients' interest first, brokers paid on commission only have to
recommend investments that are suitable for clients, regardless
of whether one choice costs much more or leads to a higher
commission for the broker.
Either way, compliance officers are charged with training
advisers on the steps that need to be taken in meetings with all
new clients - and they must monitor for missteps.
When advisers working under the suitability standard
recommend a product, they are required by the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority, the industry's private regulator, to
attempt to gather and analyze information on a client's
investment objectives, other holdings, financial situation and
tax status.
Compliance officers should routinely sample advisers'
paperwork to look for answers to basic demographic questions,
said Blaine Aikin, chief executive of fi360, which provides
training, analytical tools and support for advisers. They should
also check that each client has an investment policy statement
with their goals, limitations and risk tolerance, Aikin said.
While study co-author Schoar faults the industry for not
aligning the interests of clients and advisers, she said clients
also bear blame for the bad direction they receive from brokers.
They are often reluctant to pay advisers just for advice and
instead want something to show for their money, like a product.
And many clients do not take the time to figure out if an
adviser is steering them in the right direction or simply trying
to earn a bigger commission.
Case in point: 70 percent of the actors in the study said
they would bring their own money back to the adviser they met.