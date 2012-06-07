CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-US groups tussle over investment adviser oversight

(Corrects Chet Helck's post at Raymond James in 15th paragraph,
June 6 Two sides in an industry divided over how
to oversee investment advisers faced off on Wednesday before
U.S. lawmakers considering a bill that would ramp up protections
for investors.
The measure, the Investment Adviser Oversight Act of 2012,
would require a self-regulatory organization for registered
investment advisers. Financial Services Committee Chairman
Spencer Bachus, a Republican, and Rep. Carolyn McCarthy, a
Democrat, unveiled the bill in April because the two lawmakers
believe the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which
supervises investment advisers, lacks the resources to be
effective.
The issue has long been debated, but gained traction
following the U.S. financial crisis of 2008 and the revelation
that same year of Bernard Madoff's multibillion-dollar Ponzi
scheme. The massive fraud occurred in Madoff's investment
advisory operation, and the SEC failed to detect the fraud
despite numerous opportunities.
Both sides in the current debate agree that registered
investment advisers are not regularly examined. What they
disagree on is how to facilitate more frequent exams and who
should be conducting them. One industry group, the Investment
Adviser Association, supports a "user fee" system in which
advisers would pay fees to the SEC to cover their examination
costs.
There are nearly 12,000 registered investment advisers in
the United States under SEC oversight, according to the
committee. Only 8 percent of those RIAs were examined by the SEC
in 2011, compared with 58 percent of broker-dealers examined by
the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and other regulators
during that time, according to a news release from the House
Financial Services Committee.
Unlike broker-dealers, investment advisers have no
self-policing group and are typically examined by the SEC or
states.
In Wednesday's congressional testimony, proponents of the
bill outnumbered those who are opposed. The composition of the
witness list added to the heated debate that has surrounded the
proposed measure.
"It's curious the committee has chosen to devote the bulk of
their witness slots to broker-dealer representatives," said
Barbara Roper, director of investor protection for the Consumer
Federation of America, an advocacy group that was not asked to
testify.
Leaders from two groups testified about their concerns
regarding the bill. Among their worries: RIAs would not be
overseen directly by the SEC, and that a self-regulator would
present built-in conflicts of interest because it would be
funded by the industry it regulates.
Other witnesses who testified in favor of the bill came from
three trade groups: the Securities Industry and Financial
Markets Association, the Financial Services Institute, and the
National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors. The
head of Wall Street's industry-funded regulator, FINRA, also
testified.
While the four groups voiced support for a new
self-regulatory organization, the Investment Adviser Association
and the North American Securities Administrators Association
(NASAA), an organization of state regulators, urged lawmakers to
allow the SEC and states to remain in charge.
"The SEC is best-positioned to provide effective oversight,"
said David Tittsworth, the Investment Adviser Association's
executive director, in prepared remarks. He later reaffirmed
that position in response to questioning by Rep. Maxine Waters,
a Democrat from California, who said she is drafting legislation
that would create a user fee program to beef up SEC funding.
While the bill does not mention the name of a possible
self-regulatory group for investment advisers, FINRA, which has
been lobbying for the role, is prepared to tailor rules "to the
particular characteristics of the investment adviser business,"
its head, Richard Ketchum, said in prepared testimony.
Another theme of the debate: A difference in oversight that
clouds other pending regulation. Brokerages say that a push by
regulators to require them to act in their clients' best
interests - a higher standard of responsibility that investment
advisers already follow - would be unfair unless advisers were
examined as often as brokers.
"This gap in regulatory oversight simply must be addressed,"
Chet Helck, SIFMA's chairman-elect, said in prepared testimony.
"Clients deserve the same level of regulatory protection
regardless of the status of their intermediary," said Helck, who
is also chie f executive of the Global Private Client Group of
Raymond James Financial Inc.
In addition, state regulators are concerned that the
legislation "has the very real potential of being a job-killing
bill" for small and mid-sized advisers, said John Morgan, the
securities commissioner of Texas, who testified in prepared
remarks on behalf of NASAA. It "would create redundant and
unnecessary layers of new regulation and cost," Morgan said.
