Your Practice: Preparing for Alzheimer's

Feb 16 When Lamont Change arrived at the golf course to meet a long-time client for lunch and their usual round of golf on the client's birthday, he knew something was wrong.

Change, a registered investment adviser, was on time, but his 66-year-old client was distraught and had been waiting for hours. Days earlier, the client called Change to ask if they were going to play, and Change had to remind him that they had already agreed on a place and time.

"We got out to play and he never knew where his ball was, he didn't know where he was in the game, and he just wasn't himself," said Change, principal at The Change Advisory Group.

The client was later diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, an incurable, progressive form of dementia that presents a legal and moral morass for registered investment advisers.

Once a client's mental capacity is diminished, advisers may find it impossible to fulfill their legal obligations.

Hollie Mason, associate counsel at TD Ameritrade, warned that advisers can be held liable for trading losses if a client was incapacitated at the time the investments were made, even if disclosure agreements were signed.

What's more, part of being a fiduciary means providing full and fair disclosure of all material facts . But if a client requests the same financial statement three times in the same month because she cannot remember receiving earlier copies, it might not even be possible to provide full and fair disclosure to that client, Mason said.

Such risks can be reduced -- but not completely avoided -- with some forethought. Durable power of attorney can be set up during the estate planning process, for starters. Advisers can also ask clients to sign disclosure documents that allow them to contact someone on the clients behalf in case of an emergency.

That can cut the risk of running afoul of confidentiality and privacy policies for an adviser seeking help for a client whose mental capacity has diminished.

A GROWING PROBLEM

Around 5.4 million Americans have Alzheimer's and that number could balloon to 16 million by 2050, as the population ages and lifespans increase, according to the Alzheimer's Association. The group said one in eight people over the age of 65 and nearly half of those over 85 are currently affected .

The financial costs of Alzheimer's are significant.

Fidelity Investments estimated in 2009 that a couple retiring at age 65 needed about $240,000 to cover medical expenses in retirement. But that figure would more than double to about $495,000 if one spouse developed Alzheimer's.

The study, which surveyed more than 350 financial advisers, also revealed that 96 percent of advisers felt ill-prepared to assist clients who developed Alzheimer's. Of those who suspected a client was suffering from the disease, half said they did not feel comfortable raising that fact with the person .

Brian Parker, managing director of EP Advisors, said the first time he had to sit down with a client to address the issue, he was worried about the reaction he would get.

The man was one of Parker's biggest clients, an engineer who held many patents and had a proud disposition. But the client's behavior had become erratic, he seemed to have trouble making decisions, and his understanding of his financial affairs was waning. In a heart-to-heart, Parker told the client what he was seeing and explained that those things were making it difficult for to continue to guide him as a financial adviser.

The talk went better than expected and Parker said the client agreed to bring his daughter in to help with planning.

BE PROACTIVE

Many people are afraid of losing their cognitive abilities as they age. Bringing the issue up early is the best approach.

Parker said he now brings the subject up before clients reach retirement and it has proved beneficial.

"The first conversation is very difficult, but after it has become part of your best practices, you then start to encourage them to bring their children in," he said. That also helps build stronger relationships beyond just financial advice.

Change, a River Forest, Illinois-based financial adviser, said his golf-pal client had years earlier designated his wife to act on his behalf if necessary, under a durable power of attorney.

Unlike a limited power of attorney, a durable power of attorney stays in effect when a person loses capacity.

When approaching a person other than the client about the client's condition, whether it is a family member or someone designated to act on the client's behalf, advisers still must be mindful of client confidentiality, Mason said.

Speak factually about the client's actions, without making judgments, to get the person to open up and volunteer to help.

"You might say, 'I had a conversation with your father today and five minutes into it, he asked me my name,'" Mason said.

If the client is already incapacitated and there is no one to turn to for help, an adviser may have to stop giving advice. To do that, an adviser must first document the client's behavior. If it's clear that the adviser relationship can't continue as is and the client won't or can't address the issue, walking away might be the only way to minimize liability.

" Plan B is to manage your risks as much as possible," Mason said.