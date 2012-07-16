RPT-For investment firms, sleepy summers are a thing of the past

| NEW YORK, July 16
early last August when he got the assignment: interrupt his
firm's chief market strategist's beach vacation and get him into
a studio 30 miles away as quickly as possible for an in t erview
on CNBC.
Standard and Poor's had just downgraded the U.S. credit
rating, sending global financial markets into one of the most
volatile stretches in recent memory. Hoden, the chief marketing
officer at ING Investment Management, spent the next two weeks
arranging a flurry of conference calls with financial advisers
who were clamoring for insights they could pass on to clients.
The stretch from early June to late August now seems as
busy as any other time of year - a nd in the last few years, more
volatile. Nearly four years since the worst global financial
crisis since the Great Depression began, world events - from
elections in Greece to economic reports in China to the minutes
of the latest Federal Reserve meeting - continue to move markets
in broad sweeps, overshadowing fundamentals like revenue growth
and price-to-earnings ratios.
But this summer, Hoden and many other executives at
financial firms are not waiting to be called back. Instead, they
are being proactive, increasing their marketing efforts, holding
additional investor meetings and prepping extra strategy notes
in order to stay in constant communication with clients.
"The summer is not what it used to be," said Seth J.
Masters, chief investment officer of Bernstein Global Wealth
Management, a division of AllianceBernstein LP.
AllianceBernstein, whose clients were asking what they
should do given the market volatility, decided to host a media
luncheon and put out a paper explaining why equities still make
sense. Asset manager BlackRock stepped up its outreach
to advisers and scheduled a summit next week with its head of
global fixed income and the chief investment strategist of its
BlackRock Investment Institute.
Michael Abelson, a senior vice president at Genworth
Financial Wealth Management, is in the middle of the
firm's first-ever summer road show. He expects to meet more than
900 financial advisers on an eight-city trip that includes stops
in New York, Boston, Chicago and Denver.
"We don't typically introduce new ideas or showcase new
solutions as dramatically as we are this summer," he said.
In the last five years, some event has caused volatility
during the summer, said Fran Kinniry, principal at The Vanguard
Group's investment strategy group. From the summer of 2007, when
two Bear Stearns hedge funds collapsed, through last August's
credit downgrade, Vanguard has ramped up its summer efforts,
putting out papers, holding web casts and talking to clients, he
said.
"I have been in the business for 25 years and usually July
and August is the time to go to the beach and the markets are
quiet," Kinniry said. "But for the past few years it has not
felt like summer.
ING is holding more web casts and other events to
communicate with advisers than it has in the past, and there are
no more two- or three-week vacations without interruptions,
Hoden said. "We don't do that anymore. Advisers don't do that
anymore."
Advisers have noticed the change. Michael Pomerantz,
president of Pomerantz Financial Associates, a Cherry Hill, New
Jersey-based financial adviser, said he has never received as
many summer invitations to lunches, dinners and meetings from
investment management companies as he has this year.
Of course, part of that has less to do with easing concerns
and more to do with the bottom line. A number of representatives
for various firms have told advisers like Pomerantz that product
sales were slow in the second quarter.
"They are really trying to ramp it up now," said Pomerantz,
whose firm manages $50 million in assets.
But it's not clear whether the avalanche of invites and
research notes is effective.
Mal Makin, president of Professional Planning Group, a
Westerly, Rhode Island-based financial adviser, said he is being
inundated with white papers and invites this summer.
"I think a memo must have gone out for everyone to hit the
road and start trying to get investors involved again," he said.
"I have a little callus on the finger next to the delete button
from deleting all of them."