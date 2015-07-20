COMPLY-Broker's entanglement in estate spotlights abusive practice

| July 20
July 20 An Arizona broker who tried to inherit
$1.8 million from a client with Alzheimer's disease has been
barred from the securities industry in a case that highlights an
ugly practice against vulnerable adults.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Wall
Street's industry-funded watchdog, last week barred John Anthony
Waszolek from the securities industry for his 2009 attempt to
become the beneficiary in a client's will. The widow, who died
in 2010 at age 83, had struggled with dementia and blindness.
Waszolek, who could not be reached for comment, joins
roughly six other brokers whom FINRA disciplined in unrelated
cases during the past year for naming themselves as
beneficiaries, trustees or executors of clients' estates. Major
brokerage firms typically prohibit the practice, which could
lead to conflicts of interest in investment decisions or
exploitation.
Waszolek, who agreed to be barred from the business in a
civil settlement with FINRA on July 13, neither admitted nor
denied the regulator's allegations. His son, Eric Waszolek,
still works at Raymond James and is not accused of any
wrongdoing.
John Waszolek joined a Scottsdale office of Raymond James
Financial Inc in 2012, saying in an interview at the
time that he left Morgan Stanley because "I wanted to find a
smaller, more nimble, client-friendly company," according to
FINRA.
Waszolek, in fact, gave very personal attention to clients -
but not always for the friendliest of reasons, FINRA said in the
settlement. Waszolek had paid little attention to the elderly
client's account until she developed dementia and became "frail,
withdrawn, and isolated," FINRA said in the settlement.
Waszolek, who was at UBS at the time, began taking
the client to doctor appointments and visiting with her and care
providers at an assisted living residence, FINRA said.
UBS declined to comment about the case.
The broker was present when a doctor diagnosed the client
with Alzheimer's. While tracking her medical care, Waszolek
began to intervene in her financial affairs, according to the
FINRA settlement.
Waszolek gained power of attorney, despite a
neuropsychologist's conclusion that the client "had no
recollection of recently having drafted very specific plans to
alter her estate plan." Waszolek then managed a trust that his
client had established for charity donations, according to
FINRA.
He used his power of attorney and control of the trust to
have himself named beneficiary of the account, valued at $1.8
million, according to the settlement. The broker concealed the
arrangement from his employer at the time, UBS, and then from
Morgan Stanley, where he brought the account in 2009.
Morgan Stanley terminated him in 2011 for concerns about a
client's bequest to him, according to Waszolek's publicly
available professional disclosure report. Morgan Stanley
declined comment on Friday, other than to say that he no longer
worked at the firm.
A Raymond James spokesman, in a statement to Reuters on
Friday, said FINRA's complaint made it apparent that Waszolek
did not give "accurate and complete information" about his
termination from Morgan Stanley.
While securities regulators point to beneficiary changes as
signs of possible senior abuse, the changes often go unnoticed
until after the victim dies, lawyers and regulators have said.
(Reporting by Richard Satran; Editing by Suzanne Barlyn and
Nick Zieminski)