YOUR PRACTICE-Going back to school on college saving planning

* College saving plans often a hassle for advisers
* Advising on college planning can help build your business
* At the least, you can ward off competitors
By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings
Sept 4 It's back-to-school season, and for many
financial advisers that means teaching clients about college
savings planning.
Many advisers say college savings investment vehicles, like
529 plans, are more work than they're worth. That's because the
accounts generally have small balances, complicated tax
implications and a lot of paperwork.
But with the cost of college ever rising, advisers are
getting more questions from clients about 529 plans, whose
assets h i t an all-time high of $158.3 billion last March,
according to Boston-based Financial Research Corp.
"It's become essential to offer them, because if you don't,
you're not a comprehensive financial adviser," said Bryan
Stephens, a New York-based certified financial planner with UBS
Wealth Management.
While 529 plans may not be big money makers, they can help
you build your business and broaden your network. Every new 529
beneficiary has parents, grandparents and other relatives who
may want to contribute to that account. Advisers also can use
the plans, which have generous gift-tax benefits, as an estate
planning vehicle.
Smart advisers "see that 529s aren't just for the young
couple that has a new baby," said Derek DeLorenzo, vice
president of client relationship management for Upromise
Investments, a leading administrator of 529 plans.
At the very least, you can ward off competitors.
"I use it as a defensive move to make sure the client looks
to me as the adviser of first resort," said Jeff D'Italia, an
investment adviser at Philadelphia-based Firstrust Financial
Resources.
BACK TO SCHOOL
There are several different investment vehicles for college
savings, but 529 plans are by far the most popular because of
their flexibility.
The plans, created in 1996 and named after Section 529 of
the Internal Revenue Code, are free of federal tax when the
money is used for qualified education expenses. The plans are
generally open to people of any income level and typically have
low minimum contribution amounts.
What's more, if the student ends up getting a scholarship or
not going to college, it's easy t o transfer the account to a
different beneficiary, like a younger sibling.
Advisers who want to brush up on their 529 planning skills
can start by seeing what kind of training their home office
provides. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Wells Fargo Advisors
and Edward Jones, for instance, all offer their advisers
training on college savings planning.
Another good initial step is to become an expert on your
state's 529 rules and tax implications. Your state's plan
providers will have comprehensive information. American Funds,
Vanguard, AllianceBernstein and Fidelity are a few of the
nation's biggest 529 plan providers.
There are also good primers from places like the College
Savings Foundation, Upromise's 529.com, the College Savings Plan
Network and Savingforcollege.com, which is hosting a 529
conference and boot camp in October.
When talking to clients, help them strike a balance between
saving for education and their retirement.
Stephens, of UBS, said his priority is to make sure his
clients' retirement plans are bulletproof before they
concentrate on college savings.
"You can finance an education but you can't finance a
retirement plan," he said.
The clients may need to be prepared to make trade-offs -
like sending their kids to public school so they don't have to
push back retiring, said Rob Cirrotti, director of retirement
and long-term savings at Pershing LLC.
EVOLUTION
For now, getting clients into 529 plans is a big hassle for
advisers because states contract with specific 529 program
managers. (Investors aren't forced to use their state plan, but
there are often tax benefits to doing so.)
Because advisers are restricted to certain providers, they
can't just open and manage the accounts on their brokerage
platform, as they can, say, with a Roth IRA. So when an adviser
wants to make a change to their clients' account, like increase
the contribution amount, they have to work through an
intermediary at the 529 plan provider.
Nearly a quarter of advisers polled by the Financial
Research Corp. said they just send their clients to direct-sold
plans instead of adviser-sold products. For many of them, the
commission just isn't worth all the paperwork.
The industry is trying to make things easier.
In June the clearing firm Pershing LLC announced that it
would start enabling advisers to open, fund and manage 529 plans
directly on their brokerage platforms.
Currently Pershing's service has only integrated
CollegeAmerica, a Virginia-based 529 plan administered by
American Funds, but the company is working with BlackRock and
other providers to expand the platform.
The industry still has a long way to go to streamlining 529
planning, but advisers can't expect clients to wait around.
"This may be the case where the clients are a little ahead
of us," said Greg Dosmann, a principal at Edward Jones who
specializes in college and retirement savings.