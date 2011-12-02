Your Practice: Switching firms during the holiday season

* FINRA broker licensing shutters for 10 days on Dec. 23

* Client vacations can complicate broker transitions

By Ashley Lau

Dec 2 Jay Meister knew what he was getting into when he decided to switch firms the day after Thanksgiving.

Meister, a Delaware-based financial adviser who left Morgan Stanley Smith Barney for Ameriprise , spent all of that Friday evening making calls to clients and even drove an hour to two clients' homes in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

"They were out Christmas decorating," Meister said. "You're always catching them off guard when you do something like this because you can't tell them ahead of time."

For advisers like Meister, switching firms during the holiday season can be tricky. In addition to the difficulty of trying to reach clients who are on vacation and dealing with year-end statements in the middle of a transition, advisers also contend with the annual shutdown of the broker licensing system managed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Technically, advisers have until the Friday before Christmas to transfer their broker license with FINRA. On Dec. 23, the system shuts down and doesn't reopen until Jan. 3. That usually spells a quiet period for moves from Thanksgiving through December, said financial services recruiter Danny Sarch, of Leitner Sarch Consultants in New York.

But some brokers consider the holidays a good time to make a move because they can reach out to their close clients and start the new year fresh and ready to go.

"It's a very personal decision, so there's no hard and fast rule," said New Jersey-based financial services recruiter Mindy Diamond, who works with advisers looking to move. "It's dependent on advisers' relationships with clients."

KNOW YOUR CLIENTS

Advisers are prohibited from telling their clients ahead of time that they are switching firms. They can only begin notifying them on the day of the official announcement. And clients aren't obligated to move with their adviser, which makes every call to a client critical -- and sometimes more complicated -- around the holidays.

"Asking clients to make a decision when they might be traveling is difficult," he said.

Indeed, this is particularly so in December, when vacationing clients check their e-mail less frequently. An adviser with strong client relationships has a better shot at finding them and wooing them to move.

Meister, who has known some of his clients since his early days at Morgan Stanley in the 1990s, said his close ties made it easy for him to contact clients during a holiday weekend.

And because many brokers at his office had taken time off over that same weekend, the firm didn't have a chance to approach clients first and convince them to stay with the firm, rather than leave with Meister.

"It gave me some extra time to (reach) some of my better clients before they got bombarded with calls from other brokers," he said.

Another benefit for advisers who foster strong client relationships is that they'll be ahead with transitioning a book of business to their new firm, a process that can take about three months.

WEIGH THE HASSLE

Before making a holiday move, advisers should weigh the burden of asking clients and close associates to go through the year-end transition process.

"For tax-return purposes, if all the (clients') records are with one firm for 11 months, and then all of a sudden you have on month from another firm, it's just a pain in the neck," said New York-based financial services recruiter Rich Schwarzkopf.

Schwarzkopf recommends waiting until the beginning of the next year to move, so that clients don't have to deal with an additional end-of-year statement from their adviser's new firm until the following year.

"It's fresh in their clients' minds if they get two statements right away," recruiter Danny Sarch said.

The other practical consideration is the Dec. 23 shutdown of FINRA's broker licensing system. Advisers must go through the system to have their license transferred to the new firm. The licensing system doesn't reopen until Jan. 3.

"If you have a perfectly clear license with nothing on it, nothing to think about, then you have just one date," Schwarzkopf said, referring to the Dec. 23 date.

"If you have a license that's going to take review," such as any pending arbitration disputes, it is important to move much earlier to allow for processing time, Schwarzkopf said.

A GOOD TIME TO MOVE

Still, some recruiters say switching at the holidays means an adviser can hit the ground running in the new year.

"You'll be in place and able to start the year fresh," Diamond said.

There can also be a financial incentive for a December move. In some cases, a firm that wants to bring a high-production adviser on board before before Jan. 1 will offer a heftier bonus upfront to sweeten the deal, she said.

Ameriprise's director of business development, Manish Dave, said the firm will often incorporate the holiday into a transition plan for advisers.

For example, he said the firm might float the idea of sending out a holiday message when mapping out client contact for a moving adviser.

"The holidays can... be a good time to connect with people when they're home and have some downtime from the distractions of work," Dave said. "It's a delicate balance."