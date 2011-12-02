Your Practice: Switching firms during the holiday season

* FINRA broker licensing shutters for 10 days on Dec. 23
* Client vacations can complicate broker transitions
By Ashley Lau
Dec 2 Jay Meister knew what he was getting into
when he decided to switch firms the day after Thanksgiving.
Meister, a Delaware-based financial adviser who left Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney for Ameriprise , spent all of that
Friday evening making calls to clients and even drove an hour
to two clients' homes in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
"They were out Christmas decorating," Meister said. "You're
always catching them off guard when you do something like this
because you can't tell them ahead of time."
For advisers like Meister, switching firms during the
holiday season can be tricky. In addition to the difficulty of
trying to reach clients who are on vacation and dealing with
year-end statements in the middle of a transition, advisers
also contend with the annual shutdown of the broker licensing
system managed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
Technically, advisers have until the Friday before
Christmas to transfer their broker license with FINRA. On Dec.
23, the system shuts down and doesn't reopen until Jan. 3. That
usually spells a quiet period for moves from Thanksgiving
through December, said financial services recruiter Danny
Sarch, of Leitner Sarch Consultants in New York.
But some brokers consider the holidays a good time to make
a move because they can reach out to their close clients and
start the new year fresh and ready to go.
"It's a very personal decision, so there's no hard and fast
rule," said New Jersey-based financial services recruiter Mindy
Diamond, who works with advisers looking to move. "It's
dependent on advisers' relationships with clients."
KNOW YOUR CLIENTS
Advisers are prohibited from telling their clients ahead of
time that they are switching firms. They can only begin
notifying them on the day of the official announcement. And
clients aren't obligated to move with their adviser, which
makes every call to a client critical -- and sometimes more
complicated -- around the holidays.
"Asking clients to make a decision when they might be
traveling is difficult," he said.
Indeed, this is particularly so in December, when
vacationing clients check their e-mail less frequently. An
adviser with strong client relationships has a better shot at
finding them and wooing them to move.
Meister, who has known some of his clients since his early
days at Morgan Stanley in the 1990s, said his close ties made
it easy for him to contact clients during a holiday weekend.
And because many brokers at his office had taken time off
over that same weekend, the firm didn't have a chance to
approach clients first and convince them to stay with the firm,
rather than leave with Meister.
"It gave me some extra time to (reach) some of my better
clients before they got bombarded with calls from other
brokers," he said.
Another benefit for advisers who foster strong client
relationships is that they'll be ahead with transitioning a
book of business to their new firm, a process that can take
about three months.
WEIGH THE HASSLE
Before making a holiday move, advisers should weigh the
burden of asking clients and close associates to go through the
year-end transition process.
"For tax-return purposes, if all the (clients') records are
with one firm for 11 months, and then all of a sudden you have
on month from another firm, it's just a pain in the neck," said
New York-based financial services recruiter Rich Schwarzkopf.
Schwarzkopf recommends waiting until the beginning of the
next year to move, so that clients don't have to deal with an
additional end-of-year statement from their adviser's new firm
until the following year.
"It's fresh in their clients' minds if they get two
statements right away," recruiter Danny Sarch said.
The other practical consideration is the Dec. 23 shutdown
of FINRA's broker licensing system. Advisers must go through
the system to have their license transferred to the new firm.
The licensing system doesn't reopen until Jan. 3.
"If you have a perfectly clear license with nothing on it,
nothing to think about, then you have just one date,"
Schwarzkopf said, referring to the Dec. 23 date.
"If you have a license that's going to take review," such
as any pending arbitration disputes, it is important to move
much earlier to allow for processing time, Schwarzkopf said.
A GOOD TIME TO MOVE
Still, some recruiters say switching at the holidays means
an adviser can hit the ground running in the new year.
"You'll be in place and able to start the year fresh,"
Diamond said.
There can also be a financial incentive for a December
move. In some cases, a firm that wants to bring a
high-production adviser on board before before Jan. 1 will
offer a heftier bonus upfront to sweeten the deal, she said.
Ameriprise's director of business development, Manish Dave,
said the firm will often incorporate the holiday into a
transition plan for advisers.
For example, he said the firm might float the idea of
sending out a holiday message when mapping out client contact
for a moving adviser.
"The holidays can... be a good time to connect with people
when they're home and have some downtime from the distractions
of work," Dave said. "It's a delicate balance."