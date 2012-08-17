YOUR PRACTICE-Working around your firm's ban on social media

Aug 17 Financial advisers whose employers do not
let them use social media sites for business can still benefit
from setting up personal profiles, according to a new book.
Advisers can use LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook
to find potential clients, keep up name recognition among
acquaintances and watch competitors, write Matthew Halloran and
Crystal Thies in "The Social Media Handbook for Financial
Advisers." Both authors are consultants to advisers.
This personal-use strategy could help advisers at firms like
Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and Wells Fargo Advisors
, which restrict advisers from social media sites for
business use, outside of pilot programs.
Of course, even with personal use, there can be professional
pitfalls.
"There is a fine line between personal and professional
these days - it moves to professional so easily," said Lauren
Boyman, director of digital strategy for Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney .
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Raymond James Financial
are among the big wealth management firms that allow
advisers to access several social media sites for business use,
with certain restrictions.
Advisers who keep personal social media profiles should be
extremely careful about what they say in their profile and
postings, Boyman said, since they could run into compliance
issues.
Advisers can use social media archiving services, like Erado
and SocialVolt, to record what they do on the sites for
protection in case of legal problems.
Using social media in strictly personal ways also has
limitations, said practice management consultant Mike Byrnes,
the president of Boston-based Byrnes Consulting LLC.
Advisers will be missing out on some core benefits of the
sites, from being able to establish themselves as experts to
driving people to their websites, he said.
Halloran and Thies spoke with Reuters about their book,
which is billed as a how-to guide for using LinkedIn, Facebook
and Twitter. Edited excerpts follow.
Q: Many advisers assume that if their firm bans them from
using social media for business, then it's worthless. Your
response?
Thies: Actually, sometimes it can give you even more freedom
because the people you're interacting with don't think you have
ulterior motives. The power of social media is the ability to
build relationships. You can do that without advertising
yourself as a financial adviser.
Q: What are specific ways personal profiles can help an
adviser's business?
Thies: Normally you're dependent on your clients to come up
with referrals, but with LinkedIn and Facebook, you can pick out
specific people you want to be introduced to.
You can also use your profiles to help connect and promote
people in your network by doing things like commenting, liking
and retweeting. Later, if someone asks them about a financial
adviser, even if they know five of them, the one they're going
to recommend is you. You're going to be front of mind.
Q: Can the profile hint at what they do for a living?
Thies: You can identify yourself as, say, a financial
professional working at an undisclosed company. But some firms
may not even approve of this, so review your compliance policy.
If you want to play it really safe, identify yourself through
other roles you have, such as your leadership role at a
nonprofit organization or your second job.
Halloran: But make sure that you've let regulators know
about your other business activities before you list them on
your social media profile.
Q: You write that personal profiles can help you keep an eye
on competitors. Isn't most of what they post going to be fluff?
Halloran: I can find out who's following you, which can be a
potentially rich prospect base.
Q: Are you saying you can try to steal clients from them?
Halloran: It's important for you to know what circles your
competitors are running in. If you see that they are connected
to a lot of people who have say, Verizon, in their title, I
think that's very important.
Do I think you should be stealing other people's clients? If
you know an adviser is saying wildly negligent and untrue things
on these sites - absolutely.
Q: Should you tell your firm that you're using social media
for personal purposes?
Halloran: I wouldn't. I think it's important for you to have
some separation there. You might have some views your firm
doesn't necessarily need to know about, like about politics. I
still cling to the hope of privacy.
Q: What do you say to advisers who think social media isn't
worth the effort and risk?
Thies: I've stopped arm-twisting. If your business is
growing fine, you may not need social media.
Matthew Halloran is president of Top Advisor Coaching, and
Crystal Thies is chief executive officer of Crystal Clear Buzz,
a social media consultancy specializing in LinkedIn.