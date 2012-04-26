YOUR PRACTICE: Protecting executives' reputations

* Advisers have to focus on execs' reputations
* Become a compensation expert
By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings
April 26 When it comes to managing money for
corporate executives, financial advisers have to protect more
than just finances. They also have to watch out for a client's
reputation.
News that Chesapeake Energy Corp Chief Executive
Officer Aubrey McClendon engaged in questionable transactions
with his company provides a potent reminder of this
responsibility.
McClendon took out as much as $1.1 billion in personal loans
by using his stakes in the energy company's oil and natural gas
wells as collateral, Reuters reported last week.
The loans were made through three companies controlled by
McClendon and that list Chesapeake's headquarters as their
address. These deals raised questions about his ability to act
in the best interest of Chesapeake investors and led to a 5
percent decline in the company's stock from when the first
article appeared last week through Wednesday's market close.
On Thursday, Chesapeake was poised to end the program that
gave McClendon an ownership stake in its wells, saying its
directors never reviewed or approved the executive's mortgages
on those properties.
That contradicted Chesapeake's statement last week that its
board was "fully aware" of McClendon's financing transactions
around the well ownership stakes. Now the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has started an informal inquiry.
.
For financial advisers, the lesson is clear. Take time to
learn about a client's pay package and corporate policies so you
can spot red flags before they become a public relations
nightmare. Then serve as the voice of reason if an executive
wants to enter into a questionable deal.
COMPENSATION 101
First, take a crash course in the client's compensation
plan. Get permission from him or her to contact the company's
human resources department. Large companies often have someone
dedicated to executive compensation matters.
Study employment contracts, bonus agreements and employee
handbooks for rules on when and how the executive can sell
stock, and how many shares must be held. Look for policies on
whether stock and stock options can be used as collateral for
loans, and under what circumstances or conditions.
Find out if the company's compliance department requires
copies of the executive's investment statements or if the
executive must keep money in discretionary accounts, meaning he
or she cannot direct you to buy or sell specific assets. These
requirements are common for executives in financial services
companies.
Even all of this information usually will not be enough to
get a full picture for reputation protection.
Kanaly Trust Chief Executive Officer Drew Kanaly of Houston
says he has regular meetings with his clients' personal lawyers
to review estate and retirement plan issues. Kanaly, who manages
money for executives at several major publicly traded energy
companies, also meets with his clients' accountants to plan
exercising of stock options and timing trades to find tax
benefits.
AVOID PLEDGING OPTIONS
All of this fact-gathering sets the stage for finding red
flags. Among them: when an executive is using company stock or
stock options as collateral for financing.
Executives often have a big portion of their wealth tied up
in those assets, so it is tempting to use them for collateral
for a loan for, say, a second home or a personal business
venture.
Using stock as collateral is not illegal as long as it is
disclosed, but executive compensation experts frown on the
practice.
It is not worth the risk, particularly at a time when there
is a significant focus on executive pay, said Gary Hourihan, a
senior vice president with compensation consulting firm Farient
Advisors.
If the value of the stock falls and an executive has to come
up with more collateral or the lender starts to sell the stock,
the executive could feel pressure to manipulate the company's
financial statements. Although few executives would do that, the
public may perceive the loan as a conflict of interest.
Advisers should help the executive sell the stock, exercise
stock options for cash or find the collateral somewhere else,
consultants said.
Make sure any bank offering a loan does not also lend to the
executive's company to avoid the appearance of a quid pro quo,
said Dana Basney, managing director of forensic accounting
services for Mayer Hoffman McCann PC.
SELL SHARES CAREFULLY
Advisers also need to make sure clients stay diversified by
regularly selling shares of their company, but in a way that
does not give the appearance of losing faith in it.
One strategy an adviser might use with an ordinary client
would be to hold company stock, but hedge it against swings in
the share price. But a company might ban that practice for
executives, said Stuart Stein, a lawyer and co-head of the
global corporate practice group for Hogan Lovells.
Consider having clients adopt a set schedule for selling
stock that they can refer to if questions arise. For instance,
make it a policy to exercise stock options as soon as they vest,
said executive compensation consultant Steven Hall.
The client might end up selling the stock at inopportune
times, but this strategy can help avoid accusations of insider
trading.