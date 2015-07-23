Money managers push international funds ahead of U.S. rate hike

| NEW YORK, July 23
NEW YORK, July 23 When stocks sell off, nervous
investors jam the phone lines of financial advisers. But with a
U.S. interest rate hike on the horizon, money managers are
reaching out to clients and encouraging them to lighten up on
bonds and other rate-sensitive assets.
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates within the
next several months, the first such move in nearly nine years.
Mutual funds focused on dividend-paying stocks and bonds -
popular safe havens for retirees and near-retirees - stand to
lose value in the rising rate environment.
In contrast to the anticipated U.S. monetary tightening,
central banks in Japan and Western Europe are stimulating their
respective economies. That should lead to higher prices and
better returns for European and Japanese stocks, money managers
said.
"We are talking to retirement-aged clients and telling them
that traditional investing won't work anymore," said Mike
Sorrentino, chief investment strategist at Global Financial
Private Capital, a Florida-based firm that manages more than $6
billion in assets.
Investors who habitually bought bonds and bank certificates
of deposit have to look elsewhere for yield, said Sorrentino,
who is advising clients to move money into the WisdomTree Japan
Hedged Equity Fund and the WisdomTree Europe Hedged
Equity Fund.
Income-minded investors have poured $65.4 billion into U.S.
stock dividend funds and $887.4 billion into U.S. bond funds
since 2009, according to Lipper.
Accredited Investors, an advisory firm in Minneapolis with
$1.5 billion under management, has been moving clients out of
fixed-income investments and into foreign stocks for a little
more than a year, said Jacob Wolkowitz, an investment manager at
the firm.
Wolkowitz has encouraged clients to have 35 percent of their
portfolios invested abroad. He has moved about 5 percent of
client assets into the Matthews Asian Growth and Income Fund
and between 2 percent and 3 percent to the iShares MSCI
Eurozone ETF.
Scott Barkow, a Florida-based adviser with Raymond James &
Associates who has $295 million in assets under management, said
he has increased his clients' exposure to international stocks
by 5 percent to 7 percent in the past several months.
"We expect that Europe will keep interest rates low for some
time, so we are looking toward international dividend-bearing
companies," Barkow said.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Paul Simao)