UPDATE 1-Advocat rejects Covington buyout offer

May 14 Advocat Inc rejected a $50
million buyout offer from Covington Investments LLC, saying it
undervalues the healthcare services provider.
Last week, Covington, which already owns about 12 percent of
Advocat, made public its offer to acquire Advocat for $8.50 per
share.
Advocat on Monday said it had earlier rejected a $7.50 per
share offer from Covington in March.
"The Board of Directors does not believe that this is the
right time to enter into a transaction to sell the company and
further does not believe that the investment of further
resources at this time would be productive," Advocat said.
Shares of Advocat rose 6.5 percent to $7.40 in after-market
trade. They closed at $6.95 on the Nasdaq.