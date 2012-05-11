UPDATE 1-Covington Investments offers to buy Advocat for $50 mln

May 11 Covington Investments LLC made public an
offer to acquire Advocat Inc in a deal valued at $50
million, after the healthcare services provider declined to
discuss its proposal.
Covington, which already owns about 12 percent of Advocat,
offered $8.50 per share, a premium of 96 percent to Advocat's
Thursday close.
The $50 million valuation is based on the 5.88 million
shares that Advocat had as of April 30.
"We were surprised and disappointed that Advocat's Board of
Directors has shown no interest in a discussion to explore our
acquisition proposal," said Covington, whose units provide
skilled nursing and assisted living services.
Covington said it remained interested in pursuing
discussions "in a mutually agreeable and negotiated manner if
possible."
Advocat shares were up 71 percent at $7.43 on Friday morning
on the Nasdaq.