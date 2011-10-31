REFILE-SAfrica's AECI to distribute GE water treatment

(Refiles to fix spelling error in headline)

JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 South African industrial chemicals and explosives group AECI has signed a deal with General Electric Co to distribute the U.S. conglomerate's water treatment products in Africa, AECI said on Monday.

The agreement, which was signed by AECI's ImproChem unit and GE's GE Betz subsidiary, would cover several countries including South Africa, Angola, Kenya and Zimbabwe, AECI said.

Water use is rising faster than the world population as exponentially expanding urbanization and development drive demand like never before.

AECI said it and GE have also signed a memorandum of understanding to explore other business opportunities across the continent. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)