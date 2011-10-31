REFILE-SAfrica's AECI to distribute GE water treatment

(Refiles to fix spelling error in headline)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 South African industrial
chemicals and explosives group AECI has signed a deal
with General Electric Co to distribute the U.S.
conglomerate's water treatment products in Africa, AECI said on
Monday.
The agreement, which was signed by AECI's ImproChem unit and
GE's GE Betz subsidiary, would cover several countries including
South Africa, Angola, Kenya and Zimbabwe, AECI said.
Water use is rising faster than the world population as
exponentially expanding urbanization and development drive
demand like never before.
AECI said it and GE have also signed a memorandum of
understanding to explore other business opportunities across the
continent.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)