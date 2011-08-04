UPDATE 1-Aecom cuts FY EPS outlook on cost-reduction plans

* Q3 EPS $0.62 vs est $0.61

Aug 4 Engineering and design company Aecom Technology Corp posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by a 33 percent rise in sales at its professional technical services, but cut full-year earnings outlook on cost-reduction expenses.

"Continued challenges in our Western European business have led us to evaluate actions to reduce our cost structure, which may negatively impact our earnings by about $0.05 in the fourth quarter," Chief Executive Michael Burke said in a statement.

Aecom, which competes with Bechtel, Fluor Corp , Jacobs Engineering Group Inc and URS Corp , now expects full-year earnings of $2.30-$2.35 a share, down from its prior view of $2.35-$2.40 a share.

April-June net income attributable to Aecom was $73.8 million, or 62 cents a share, compared with $64.8 million, or 56 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue at the Los Angeles-based company rose 22 percent to $2 billion. Professional Technical Services revenue rose to $1.8 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 61 cents per share, on revenue of $2.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were down 3 percent in trading before the bell. They closed at $23.72 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.