U.S. AECOM chosen for $337 mln Malaysian river project

KUALA LUMPUR Aug 1 AECOM has been
chosen to carry out a river beautification project worth one
billion ringgit ($337 million) in Malaysia, the state news
agency Bernama reported on Monday.
AECOM, a U.S.-based engineering and architectural firm, will
work on a 10.7km stretch of the Klang and Gombak River, which
traverses the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.
The company was picked for the "River of Life" project after
winning a planning competition earlier this year, the report
added.
($1 = 2.968 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)