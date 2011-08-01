U.S. AECOM chosen for $337 mln Malaysian river project

KUALA LUMPUR Aug 1 AECOM has been chosen to carry out a river beautification project worth one billion ringgit ($337 million) in Malaysia, the state news agency Bernama reported on Monday.

AECOM, a U.S.-based engineering and architectural firm, will work on a 10.7km stretch of the Klang and Gombak River, which traverses the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

The company was picked for the "River of Life" project after winning a planning competition earlier this year, the report added.

($1 = 2.968 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)