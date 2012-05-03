UPDATE 1-Aecom Tech cuts profit forecast as 2nd-qtr misses

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
* Sees FY EPS $2.30 to $2.45 vs prior view $2.45 to $2.65
* Q2 EPS $0.43 vs est $0.45
* Management support services revenue falls 28 pct
May 3 Aecom Technology Corp's quarterly results missed analysts' expectations and the engineering company cut its full-year profit outlook citing "challenges" at its management support services segment.
The company now expects 2012 earnings of $2.30 to $2.45 per share, compared with its prior forecast of share.
Net income attributable to Aecom for the second quarter ended March was $49.0 million, or 43 cents a share, down from $57.7 million, or 49 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $2.01 billion.
Revenue at the management support services segment, which works primarily for agencies of the U.S. government, fell 28 percent to $209.8 million.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting earnings of 45 cents per share on revenue of $2.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Los Angeles-based company closed at $22.61 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
