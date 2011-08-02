UPDATE 1-Aecon posts lower Q2 profit

BRIEF-Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo
Aug 2 Aecon Group Inc reported a 90 percent fall in quarterly earnings as it recorded a loss on its convertible debentures.
Aecon, Canada's largest publicly traded construction company, said it earned C$700,000, or 7 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to end-June. That compares with earnings of C$7.2 million, or 10 Canadian cents a share, last year.
Aecon's revenue rose 11 percent to C$758 million in the quarter.
The company recorded a $4.8 million loss on fair value of its debentures.
Analysts, on average, expected Aecon to report earnings per share of 1 Canadian cent on revenue of C$683 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said its backlog decreased to C$2.2 billion by the end of the quarter compared with a backlog of C$2.7 billion a year ago.
Shares of the company closed at C$8.24 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
