UPDATE 2- Aecon unit to construct mill for Potash Corp

* Signs LoI for mill construction at Saskatchewan

* Project valued at over C$250 mln

* Project expected to begin in early 2012 (Adds details, background)

Nov 21 Aecon Group Inc, Canada's largest publicly traded construction company, said its unit plans to construct a mill for Potash Corp at Saskatchewan.

The project, which is valued at over C$250 million ($244 million) is expected to begin in early 2012 and will create about 800 jobs at the construction site, Aecon said in a statement.

Aecon's Lockerbie and Hole Eastern unit, which constructs complex mine site equipment and systems, will install the interior of a new mill near Potash Corp's Rocanville facility.

The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2013.

Potash Corp, the world's top fertilizer maker, currently employs 454 workers at its Rocanville facility, according to the company's website.

Last month, Aecon had secured another contract for C$80 million for work at a potash mine in Saskatchewan.

With this project the total value of projects secured by Aecon since September has risen to over C$850 million.

Shares of Aecon, which have gained 26 percent since September, closed at C$10.23 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.024 Canadian Dollars)