UPDATE 1-Canada's Aecon wins C$80 mln contract at potash mine

Oct 26 Aecon Group Inc , Canada's largest publicly traded construction company, said its mining division secured a C$80 million ($78.7 million) contract for work at a new potash mine in Saskatchewan.

Aecon will conduct site preparation and early works, including site grading, construction of temporary roads, preparation of sediment ponds, and layouts for the camp.

The company said work at the mine was scheduled for completion in the fall of 2012.

Aecon shares closed at C$7.94 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.