版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 19日 星期三 07:02 BJT

Anschutz weighs sale of concert promoter AEG -source

NEW YORK, Sept 18 Anschutz Co is considering the sale of Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), the second-largest concert promoter in the United States behind Live Nation Entertainment Inc, according to a source familiar with the situation.

AEG could fetch several billion dollars in a sale, the source said.

AEG declined to comment.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐