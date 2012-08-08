Aegean Marine to start operations in Barcelona

Aug 8 Marine fuel supplier Aegean Marine
Petroleum Network Inc said it signed a deal with
privately held Meroil to lease onshore storage capacity in
Barcelona, marking its entry into the Spanish market.
Greece-based Aegean, which supplies fuel and lubricants to
ships in ports and at sea, said it secured about 50,000 cubic
meters of storage capacity.
Aegean, which currently operates in 19 markets, will start
the supply of fuel oil in Barcelona by the end of the first
quarter.
The company plans to supply fuel to all major categories of
ships in port and at sea.
Aegean shares, which have gained about 50 percent in value
this year, closed at $5.98 on Wednesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.