UPDATE 1-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network says lawsuits withdrawn

* Says putative securities class action lawsuit withdrawn

* Says shareholder derivative action lawsuit also withdrawn

* Both filed in U.S. District Court for Southern District of New York (Follows alerts)

Aug 23 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network said a class action lawsuit and a separate shareholder lawsuit against the Greek marine fuel logistics company have been withdrawn.

The previous complaint alleged that Aegean Marine failed to disclose material adverse facts related to its financial condition, business and prospects during Jan. 4, 2010 and Feb. 3, 2011, it said.

The Piraeus-based company's chairman and some of its executives had been named as individual defendants.

"When these lawsuits were filed, we told our shareholders, customers, and suppliers that they were without merit. We believe the withdrawal of both suits speaks for itself," Aegean Marine President E. Nikolas Tavlarios said.

Shares were up 2 cents in after-market trade. They had closed at $4.52 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)