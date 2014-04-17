BRIEF-Aegon prices 700 mln euro subordinated notes maturing 2044

BRIEF-STATE STREET SAYS GLOBAL ETF AUM EXCEEDED $2 TRILLION AS OF JAN 31
* GLOBAL ETF ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION EXCEEDED U.S. $2 TRILLION AS OF JANUARY 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 17 Aegon NV
* Aegon press release: Aegon announces pricing of eur 700 million subordinated notes
* Net proceeds from this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including potential refinancing of outstanding debt
* Coupon will be fixed at 4 pct until first call date and floating thereafter
* Notes are expected to be tier 2 compliant under solvency II
* Offering is expected to be settled on April 25, 2014 Further company coverage:
April 27 Cannabis company MedMen said on Thursday Chris Leavy, former BlackRock Inc executive, joined the Los Angeles-based firm as co-chairman and a partner.
* FILES FOR POTENTIAL MIXED SHELF; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2qbXhZE) Further company coverage: