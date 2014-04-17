版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 17日 星期四

BRIEF-Aegon prices 700 mln euro subordinated notes maturing 2044

April 17 Aegon NV

* Aegon press release: Aegon announces pricing of eur 700 million subordinated notes

* Net proceeds from this issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including potential refinancing of outstanding debt

* Coupon will be fixed at 4 pct until first call date and floating thereafter

* Notes are expected to be tier 2 compliant under solvency II

* Offering is expected to be settled on April 25, 2014 Further company coverage:
