RLPC: Aegon launches $302.5M CLO

NEW YORK, April 25 Citigroup has launched a $302.5 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO) for Aegon USA Investment Management, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The CLO, which is called Cedar Funding Ltd, includes a $195 million AAA tranche; a $34 million AA tranche; a $21 million A tranche; a $13.5 million BBB tranche; a $11.4 million BB tranche; and a $27.6 million equity tranche.

Target pricing is expected in 3-4 weeks. The CLO will partially refinance the Malibu Funding CLO, a market value CLO issued in 2005.

Aegon USA Investment Management (AUIM) is the fixed income management platform for Aegon Asset Management (AAM). As of Dec. 31, 2011, AAM's total assets under management were roughly $290.6 billion.

Aegon/Transamerica Life Insurance general accounts intend to retain 100 percent of the A, BBB, BB and equity notes in the Cedar CLO.

The CLO has a three-year reinvestment period and a two-year non-call period. Its final maturity is 10 years. CLOs - which package leveraged loans into different slices of risk and sell them to investors as bonds with varying yields - are still a substantial buyer base for corporate loans post the credit crisis. Sources estimate, however, that CLOs now make up around 40-50 percent of the demand for loans, down from 70-75 percent at the height of the market.

CLOs make money based on the difference between the liabilities spreads that they pay to their investors and the spreads they earn on the underlying loan assets. Since the resurgence of the CLO market in 2011, liabilities spreads on all parts of CLOs' capital stacks have been trending lower, although they are still wide compared to liabilities spreads on the vintage CLOs from the bull market of 2006.

In 2011, $13.24 billion in CLOs were printed in the U.S., according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. So far this year, $10.81 billion in CLOs have priced and of those, $6.07 billion priced in the first quarter.