版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 9日 星期四 13:42 BJT

Aegon Q2 profit hit by charge on Dutch insurance policies

AMSTERDAM Aug 9 Dutch insurer Aegon on Thursday said second-quarter net profit fell 37 percent to 254 million euros ($313.87 million) after taking a one-off charge related to its unit-linked insurance policies in the Netherlands.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐