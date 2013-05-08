版本:
2013年 5月 8日 星期三

Aegon Q1 net profit more than halves on equity hedge losses

AMSTERDAM May 8 Dutch insurer Aegon reported a 61 percent drop in its first-quarter net profit due to losses on hedges which were intended to protect the company's capital position.

Net profit fell to 204 million euros in the first three months of this year from 525 million euros a year ago, Aegon said in a statement.

Five analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a net profit of 329 million euros, with estimates between 276 million and 401 million euros.
