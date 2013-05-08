Aegon Q1 net profit more than halves on equity hedge losses

BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
AMSTERDAM May 8 Dutch insurer Aegon reported a 61 percent drop in its first-quarter net profit due to losses on hedges which were intended to protect the company's capital position.
Net profit fell to 204 million euros in the first three months of this year from 525 million euros a year ago, Aegon said in a statement.
Five analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a net profit of 329 million euros, with estimates between 276 million and 401 million euros.
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.