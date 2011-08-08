Cinven in talks for Aegon's Guardian Life -source

* Deal would value business at 250-300 mln stg -source

* Guardian Life platform for consolidation in the sector

By Simon Meads and Myles Neligan

LONDON, Aug 8 Buyout firm Cinven is in exclusive talks to buy insurer Aegon's Guardian Life unit, a deal that could mark the first step in a project to consolidate life funds closed to new customers, a person familiar with the matter said.

Cinven has been granted a few weeks by Aegon to agree a deal for the life assurance business that could be worth 250 million to 300 million pounds ($410 mln-$490 mln), the person said.

The acquisition could see Cinven compete against the likes of Swiss Re , Phoenix Life and Chesnara for other closed life portfolios in the future.

Many small life insurers have closed their doors to new customers because they do not have enough capital to underpin continued growth, focusing instead on profitably managing their "back book" of existing policies.

This has opened up opportunities for consolidators who make money by buying up blocks of closed life funds and squeezing out cost savings. Insurance entrepreneur Clive Cowdery made billions for investors when he sold Resolution, the closed life fund consolidator he founded, to rival Pearl in 2007.

Rising regulatory costs, driven in part by new capital requirements for European insurers which come into force in 2013, could encourage a flurry of deals in the sector over the next two years, industry executives and analysts have said.

Rival private equity group Apollo Global Management and reinsurer Swiss Re had also been interested in Lancashire-based Guardian Life, people familiar with the process previously said.

The Guardian Life business has more than half a million legacy clients, paying premiums and providing regular cash flows for a buyer. By consolidating the portfolio with others Cinven could improve its returns by driving down costs and tax.

Aegon is selling the division to refocus on new markets, cut costs and adjust prices to convince investors it can aggressively target 7-10 percent in annual earnings growth after repaying state aid.

Cinven has been actively chasing new deals over recent months and remains in the hunt for a number of assets spinning out of large corporate groups, including GlaxoSmithKline's OTC drugs portfolio and Thomson Reuters' trade and risk management software unit Kondor.

The firm started raising a new buyout fund earlier this year, and was granted extra time by investors to spend more than 1.5 billion euros it has left in its current 6.5 billion euros fund.

Cinven and Aegon both declined to comment. ($1=0.610 British pounds) (Reporting by Simon Meads and Myles Neligan. Additional reporting by Gilbert Kreijger in Amsterdam; Editing by Mike Nesbit)