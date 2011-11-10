CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Aegon takes Q3 charge, to update next month

(Corrects headline and text to say that Aegon will update
investors on the impact of the financial market turbulence in
December, not that it may revise its long-term performance
targets)
* Takes 288 mln euro charge in Q3
* Q3 net profit 60 mln euros vs 12.6 mln loss seen
AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 Dutch insurer Aegon
, which reported higher charges in the third quarter
and a fall in net profit on Thursday, said it will update
investors on the impact of the financial market turbulence in
early December.
Jan Nooitgedagt, chief financial officer, declined to give
further details when asked whether that meant that Aegon --
which is a top 10 insurer in the U.S. where it owns life insurer
Transamerica - might have to revise its targets, which cover
profit growth, return on equity, operational cashflow and
fee-related income.
"A low interest rate environment is never good for an
insurance company," Nooitgedagt told reporters on a conference
call.
Lower interest rates reduce returns on bond investments on
insurers and as a result Aegon took a total charge of 288
million euros in the third quarter, pushing its net profit down
91 percent from a year ago.
But the net profit of 60 million euros still beat the
analysts' average forecast for a loss of 12.6 million euro in a
Reuters poll of eight estimates which ranged from a loss of 258
million to a profit of 186 million.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb and Greg
Mahlich)