UPDATE 2-Aegon sees economic challenges as Q2 profit falls

By Aaron Gray-Block

AMSTERDAM, Aug 11 Dutch insurer Aegon reported lower than expected underlying profit in the second quarter, citing the weaker dollar and one-off charges, and said heightened economic uncertainty could affect its growth.

Chief executive Alex Wynaendts said the economic environment posed "considerable challenges", and it was too early to predict how this would affect the assumptions Aegon made regarding the U.S. dollar, equities and interest rates when it drew up its long-term 2015 growth targets earlier this year.

"We are now in 2011. These targets are targets for 2015. Therefore, we should be not looking at short-term volatility, although it is clearly of a significant impact on the market, to see how this will affect our targets," Wynaendts told reporters.

Aegon received 3 billion euros in state aid in the 2008 financial crisis, one of several Dutch financial institutions to require support. It repaid the state in full in June, the first Dutch firm to do so, paving the way for it to start paying dividends and embark on takeovers again.

It posted a 17 percent fall in underlying second-quarter earnings before tax to 401 million euros ($569 million) on Thursday, compared with a forecast for 417 million euros in a Reuters poll. Estimates were in the range of 402-474 million euros.

"After the weak first quarter which was hurt by the longevity accounting impact, the market hoped for better earnings, so this is not enough," Rabo Securities analysts said.

Aegon were down 2.3 percent at 2.897 euros at 0936 GMT, underperforming a 2.4 percent rise in the Stoxx European Insurers index .

Aegon's results were hit by a 44 million euro negative currency impact, higher provisioning for longer life expectancy in the Netherlands (23 million euros), and a 14 million euro charge to compensate customers who were found by regulators to have overpaid for British products.

By contrast, Zurich Financial Services , which also reported on Thursday, gave its shares a big boost by beating analysts' expectations and saying it would maintain its "attractive and sustainable" dividend policy despite the market downturn and a hit from natural catastrophes.

Wynaendts said that while it was "very difficult to see where the world is going" and the outlook for the U.S. dollar, Aegon was well positioned after cutting its exposure to equity and credit markets and interest rate risks.

FALLING SALES

Aegon had unveiled several new growth targets in February, such as aiming to lift underlying earnings before tax by 7-10 percent a year on average, from 2010-15.

Wynaendts said Aegon could achieve its targets by organic growth, but would also look for deals. Previously he had said Aegon was interested in Spanish savings banks, and in expanding in Central and Eastern Europe, Asia and Latin America.

On Thursday, Aegon said it had agreed to expand its life and health insurance and pension partnership with Spanish savings bank Unnim, in an agreement that includes Aegon buying a 50 percent stake in the life insurance business of Caixa Sabadell.

Aegon's second-quarter net profit of 404 million euros, well above a forecast for 313 million, was lifted by 204 million euros in gains on investments, after it sold stocks and switched into bonds in the Netherlands.

The value of new business fell sharply to 103 million euros from 138 million euros due in part to lower volumes in the UK and Spain and adverse pension legislation in Hungary.

Analysts at SNS Securities noted that Aegon reported "deteriorated sales across all important geographies."

It also reported 100 million euros in impairments linked to residential mortgage-backed securities in the U.S. and European bank debt, but stressed it had limited exposure to peripheral euro zone debt. (Reporting by Aaron Gray-Block; Editing by Dan Lalor and Will Waterman)